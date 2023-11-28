NPO Director Gets 8 Months in Jail Over Organ Transplants; Arranged Surgeries in Belarus for Japanese Patients

Yomiuri Shimbun file phpto

The Tokyo District Court in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The director of a Tokyo-based nonprofit organization was sentenced to eight months in prison Tuesday by the Tokyo District Court, over his role in arranging organ transplants in Belarus for Japanese patients.

Hiromichi Kikuchi, 63, heads the Intractable Disease Patient Support Association. He was charged with violating the Organ Transplants Law by facilitating unauthorized organ transplants overseas.