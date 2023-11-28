Two Men, 18, Arrested Over Robbery of Tokyo Jewelry Store

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Two men have turned themselves in to police in connection with Sunday’s robbery of a jewelry store in the Ueno area of Taito Ward, Tokyo.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested them Tuesday on suspicion of robbery causing injury.

According to the MPD, both men are 18 years old: One is from Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, while the other’s residence is unknown.

The two men and another person allegedly broke into a jewelry store near JR Okachimachi Station around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, broke open a showcase with a tool, attempted to take money and goods, and injured a male clerk’s hand.

The police are searching for the remaining suspect.