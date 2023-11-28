- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Two Men, 18, Arrested Over Robbery of Tokyo Jewelry Store
13:06 JST, November 28, 2023
Two men have turned themselves in to police in connection with Sunday’s robbery of a jewelry store in the Ueno area of Taito Ward, Tokyo.
The Metropolitan Police Department arrested them Tuesday on suspicion of robbery causing injury.
According to the MPD, both men are 18 years old: One is from Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, while the other’s residence is unknown.
The two men and another person allegedly broke into a jewelry store near JR Okachimachi Station around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, broke open a showcase with a tool, attempted to take money and goods, and injured a male clerk’s hand.
The police are searching for the remaining suspect.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
-
X Japan Bassist Heath Dies at 55; Yoshiki Thought to Have Returned to Japan for Him
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)