Japan Supreme Court Justice Impersonated in Online Account Posting Comments on Yahoo News Portal’s Law-Related Articles

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Supreme Court in Tokyo

An account posing as a Supreme Court justice has posted several comments to law-related articles on the Yahoo Japan news portal.

The name of the account is “Uga to moshimasu” (I am Uga) and uses a photo showing a person that appears to be Katsuya Uga wearing the judicial robe. The profile reads, “I am a justice of the Third Petty Bench of the Supreme Court and my expertise is in administrative law.” The account has posted at least four comments since Nov. 17.

Uga, 68, is just as described in the profile.

The Supreme Court asked Uga about the posts and found that all of them were not his.