3 Men Break into Jewelry Store in Tokyo, Run Away with Nothing After Clerk Uses Sasumata Spear-Like Weapon

Three men broke into a jewelry store in Taito Ward, Tokyo, but fled without taking anything after a clerk resisted them with a sasumata, a spear-like forked weapon, on Sunday night, police sad.

The shop is near JR Okachimachi Station on a street lined with multiple jewelry stores. There have been four robberies in the area since March.

Three men wearing full-face helmets entered the store at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. No customers were there, and no injuries were reported. Two motorcycles, believed to have been ridden by the three suspects, were left in front of the store. The police are investigating the incident as an attempted robbery.