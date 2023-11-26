‘I Stabbed Myself with My Own Knife,’ Said Woman in Yokohama Knife Incident

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators examine nearby scene of a stabbing which occurred in Yokohama on Thursday.

YOKOHAMA — A woman taken to the hospital for bleeding in Yokohama on Thursday has admitted to stabbing herself with a knife, according to investigative sources.

The 48-year-old woman was found bleeding from the abdomen at the K-Arena Yokohama music arena in Nishi Ward, Yokohama. However, there were no witnesses of the attack, and the Kanagawa prefectural police were questioning the woman about the circumstances of the incident.

She was quoted by the police as saying, “I stabbed myself in the abdomen with a knife I had prepared.”

According to sources, the woman lives in Osaka Prefecture and was at the venue with her husband to attend a music event. She sustained minor injuries and has already been discharged from the hospital.