Woman Stabbed at K-Arena Yokohama; Injuries Believed Serious

The Yomiuri Shimbun

K-Arena Yokohama, where a woman is believed to have been stabbed Thursday night

YOKOHAMA ― A woman is believed to have been stabbed Thursday by someone at the K-Arena Yokohama music arena in Nishi Ward, Yokohama.

The woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, was taken to a hospital with what were likely serious injuries, the Yokohama fire department said.

An employee at the arena called emergency services at about 5:45 p.m.

Kanagawa prefectural police are investigating the situation.