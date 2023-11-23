- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Woman Stabbed at K-Arena Yokohama; Injuries Believed Serious
19:59 JST, November 23, 2023
YOKOHAMA ― A woman is believed to have been stabbed Thursday by someone at the K-Arena Yokohama music arena in Nishi Ward, Yokohama.
The woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, was taken to a hospital with what were likely serious injuries, the Yokohama fire department said.
An employee at the arena called emergency services at about 5:45 p.m.
Kanagawa prefectural police are investigating the situation.
