- CRIME ＆ COURTS
LDP Factions Hit by Criminal Complaint
16:31 JST, November 20, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A criminal complaint has been submitted on suspicion that political organizations of five factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party did not record a total of about ¥40 million worth of income from fundraising parties in political funds reports, according to informed sources.
The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigation squad is proceeding with voluntary interviews with clerical staff of the organizations, the sources said Saturday.
The political funds control law obliges political organizations to list in their political funds reports the names of individuals and organizations that offered more than ¥200,000 at one party.
