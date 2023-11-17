- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Sentenced 3 Years, Suspended 5 Years for Assisting Parents’ Suicide
15:19 JST, November 17, 2023
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for five years, by the Tokyo District Court on Friday for assisting his parents’ suicide.
The 47-year-old actor had pleaded guilty to the charges in the first hearing of the trial.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap