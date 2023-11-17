Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Sentenced 3 Years, Suspended 5 Years for Assisting Parents’ Suicide

Ichikawa Ennosuke is seen after being released on bail in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on July 31.

15:19 JST, November 17, 2023

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for five years, by the Tokyo District Court on Friday for assisting his parents’ suicide.

The 47-year-old actor had pleaded guilty to the charges in the first hearing of the trial.

