¥34 Million in Cash Reported Stolen at Tokyo Hotel; 3 Male Suspects at Large
21:05 JST, November 16, 2023
The theft of ¥34 million in cash at a hotel in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, was reported Thursday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police are searching for three male suspects who appear to be non-Japanese.
The man who reported the crime told police that he and four other men were talking to the suspects about buying gold in a room on the hotel’s 10th floor, the police said. The suspects dropped the gold on the floor and while the others were picking it up, the suspects replaced the cash on a table with counterfeit money and fled. The gold was also found to be counterfeit.
