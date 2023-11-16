Cannabis Gummies May Have Sent 10 People to Hospital

Ten people were taken to a hospital with nausea and other health problems after eating gummy candies they received during a festival at Tokyo’s Musashino Park on Nov. 4, according to a senior official of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are investigating the possibility that the candies contained cannabis-derived ingredients.

A man in his 40s allegedly distributed the gummy candies at the park, which straddles Fuchu and Higashi-Koganei in the capital. He reportedly told police that he gave the candies to others because he ate some and they tasted delicious.

On the afternoon of Nov. 3, a local fire station received an emergency phone call that people developed health problems after earting gummy candies containing cannabis ingredients at Oshiage Station on the Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line in Sumida Ward, Tokyo.

A total of four people in their 20s were sent to the hospital. Police believe this case is unrelated to the incident at Musashino Park.