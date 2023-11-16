Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

Car Crashes into Fence of Israeli Embassy in Tokyo, Injuring Riot Police Officer (Update 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A car that ran into a fence in front of the Israli Embassy in Tokyo is seen in Chiyoda Ward,Tokyo, around noon on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:06 JST, November 16, 2023 (updated at 12:40 JST)

A car ran into a fence in front of the Israeli Embassy in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, around 11 a.m. Thursday. A riot police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department was injured.

According to investigators, the MPD arrested a man in his 50s who was in the car on suspicion of obstruction of public order. The man is believed to be a member of a right-wing group.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING