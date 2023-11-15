Waseda University’s Sumo Club Suspended; Club Member Arrested for Suspected Violation of Cannabis Control Law

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Waseda University

Waseda University announced on Wednesday that a male student belonging to the university’s Sumo Club was arrested on suspicion of violating the Cannabis Control Law. The club was ordered to suspend its activities as of Tuesday until all the facts are known.

The university is conducting interviews with other members of the Sumo Club and said, “We are fully cooperating with the investigation, will confirm the facts as soon as possible, and intend to disclose information again when it is available.”

The student who was arrested is a 20-year-old third-year Waseda University sumo club member. The Fukuoka prefectural police referred him to the Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office on Wednesday on suspicion of violating the law. The police have not disclosed his admission or denial.