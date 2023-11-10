Lawyers say Takarazuka Woman was Overworked, Harassed; Demand Firms Take Responsibility for Death and Apologize

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Takarazuka Grand Theater

Overwork and harassment are believed to have contributed to the death of a woman, who was a part of the Takarazuka Revue’s Sora troupe, lawyers of the bereaved family said Friday.

The woman, 25, who died in September, was allegedly forced to work long hours and harassed by her Takarazuka superiors, the lawyers said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The lawyers are demanding that Takarazuka Revue Co. and its operator Hankyu Corp. take responsibility for her death and apologize.