Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

Armed Man at Saitama Pref. Post Office Arrested: 2 Women Inside Safe (Update 2)

The Japan News
Police officers gather around a post office where a man holed up Tuesday in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

23:06 JST, October 31, 2023

An armed man who barricaded himself in a post office in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, was arrested at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Two female workers of the post office were initially left inside the building when the man stormed in shortly after 2 p.m., but a woman in her 20s walked out of the post office at 7:17 p.m., and another woman in her 30s at 9:04 p.m. Both women were unharmed.

The Saitama prefectural police sent officers in the post office at 10:20 p.m. who arrested the man, 86, and confiscated what may have been a gun from him.

About an hour before the post office incident, a man fired a gun at a hospital in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, located 1.5 kilometers south of the post office, and fled the scene with a motorcycle.

A doctor in his 40s and a patient in his 60s sustained head injuries that are not life-threatening.

The police believe the gun man at the hospital is the same man who barricaded himself at the post office, based on information from witnesses.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING