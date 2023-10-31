Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
Armed Man Takes Hostages in Post Office in Saitama Prefecture; 2 Injured After Being Shot at Hospital (Update 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Police officers gather around a post office where a man was holed up Tuesday in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:36 JST, October 31, 2023 (updated at 16:35 JST)

An armed man has taken several employees hostage at a post office in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday afternoon, after he allegedly shot 2 people at a hospital.

It is reported that there are nearly 10 employees inside the post office and that the suspect may have brought in kerosene. A Yomiuri Shimbun reporter heard a single burst of gunfire from inside the post office at 2:43 p.m. Police officers have requested local residents to avoid the area.

Earlier in the day, a doctor in his 40s and a patient in his 60s were injured after being shot at Todachuo General Hospital in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, according to police.

