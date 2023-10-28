12 Injured at Sushi Shop in Suspected Gas Explosion





OSAKA — Twelve people were injured at a sushi restaurant in a suspected cassette gas cylinder explosion in Osaka City on Saturday, according to police.

An emergency call made at about 12:50 p.m. reported that the sushi restaurant in central Osaka was hit by an explosion. The injured customers and restaurant workers did not sustain fatal injuries, according to police.

The restaurant was operating with about 120 customers and workers at the time of the incident. Police suspect that a cassette gas cylinder at the establishment might have exploded.