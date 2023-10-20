- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Kabuki Star Ichikawa Ennosuke Admits to Assisting Parents Commit Suicide on 1st Day of Trial
14:43 JST, October 20, 2023
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke admitted to the charge of assisting his parents commit suicide on the first day of his trial at the Tokyo District Court on Friday.
According to the indictment, Ennosuke, 47, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, helped his parents take their own lives on May 17 at their home in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, by giving them water mixed with sleeping pills.
His father, the kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro, whose real name was Hiroyuki Kinoshi, was 76, and his mother Nobuko Kinoshi was 75.
