300 kg “Princess Momiji” Statue Disappears from Park in Central Japan

Courtesy of Takenaka Doki / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Left: A statue of “Princess Momiji.” Right: The base of the statue is seen covered at Momijihime park in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

A bronze statue of “Princess Momiji,” a symbol of Momijihime park in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, disappeared in late September, it has been learned. The Takaoka city government reported the disappearance to the police on Monday as a likely theft.

According to the city government, the 2.3-meter tall statue, which weighs about 300 kilograms, was donated by Takaoka-based copperware producer Takenaka Doki in 2002.

The city government received a report that the statue was missing on Sept. 29. Someone is believed to have used heavy machinery to remove the statue sometime after Sept. 25, when it was last seen.