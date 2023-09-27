- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Knife Attack at Hospital in Fujinomiya, Central Japan, See 2 Inpatients Dead; Attacker Stabbed Self to Death (UPDATE 1)
17:08 JST, September 27, 2023
SHIZUOKA — A man killed two inpatients with a knife and stabbed himself to death at a hospital in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Wednesday, police said.
At about 2:20 p.m., the police received an emergency call from a person connected to the Fuji Brain Institute and Hospital.
According to the prefectural police, two hospitalized women were stabbed by a man in the hospital. The man is believed to have also stabbed himself, and all the three were confirmed dead, the police said.
The police are investigating the man’s ties to the victims.
