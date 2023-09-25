Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
3 Injured in Knife Attack at Japan Shopping Mall

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:55 JST, September 25, 2023

An 18-year-old male high school student slashed several people with a knife Monday morning at a shopping mall in Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture.

The Niigata Prefectural Police said three individuals sustained injuries to their heads or bodies, but added that the wounds were not life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

