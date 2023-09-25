- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Reggae Singer CHEHON Arrested by Japan Police on Suspicion of Marijuana Possession
11:06 JST, September 25, 2023
Reggae singer CHEHON was arrested Sunday on suspicion of possessing marijuana after performing at a music event in Nagoya on Sunday.
According to Aichi Prefectural Police, the 39-year-old suspect is alleged to have been in possession of 0.977 grams of dried marijuana, worth a street value of ¥4,885, on the morning of Sept. 11 at an apartment in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. When the police searched the suspect’s belongings on Sept. 11, they found dried marijuana in a pouch, as well as what appears to be liquid cannabis, in one of the rooms of the apartment. The police are investigating the suspect for any additional crimes.
