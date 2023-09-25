Reggae Singer CHEHON Arrested by Japan Police on Suspicion of Marijuana Possession

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Aichi Prefectural Police Headquarters

Reggae singer CHEHON was arrested Sunday on suspicion of possessing marijuana after performing at a music event in Nagoya on Sunday.

According to Aichi Prefectural Police, the 39-year-old suspect is alleged to have been in possession of 0.977 grams of dried marijuana, worth a street value of ¥4,885, on the morning of Sept. 11 at an apartment in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. When the police searched the suspect’s belongings on Sept. 11, they found dried marijuana in a pouch, as well as what appears to be liquid cannabis, in one of the rooms of the apartment. The police are investigating the suspect for any additional crimes.