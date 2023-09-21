- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Indecent Photos Circulated at Shimane Prefecture High School; Youths Referred to Local Prosecutors by Police
18:47 JST, September 21, 2023
Several young people have been referred to local prosecutors in Shimane Prefecture under suspicion of violating prefectural anti-nuisance ordinances that prohibit indecent acts, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.
It was discovered in January that photos believed to have been taken in the shower room of the girls’ dormitory were circulating among the high school’s students via the AirDrop wireless communication feature on iPhones.
The Shimane prefectural police received a report from the school and questioned the students involved at that time.
According to investigative sources, specific information such as the date and time the shower room photos were taken could not be ascertained. However, it was discovered that several male students were involved in voyeuristic activities on the school premises.
“We cannot make any comment at this time,” the high school in question told the Yomiuri Shimbun.
