- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Gunma Police Apologize for Wrongful Arrest of Foreign National
14:03 JST, September 21, 2023
MAEBASHI — Gunma prefectural police have apologized for mistakenly arresting a male foreign national in his 20s living in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law.
According to an announcement by police on Tuesday, the man caused a car accident in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday morning. After police officers from Ota Police Station in the prefecture made inquiries to the Immigration Services Agency about the man’s visa status, they arrested him later on the day on suspicion of illegal residency.
The man, however, denied the allegation, claiming that his visa was in the process of being renewed and that he was not overstaying. When police double-checked the response from the immigration agency, they realized they had overlooked the part indicating that the man’s status was in the process for renewal. They released the man on Tuesday afternoon.
“We apologized to the man,” said an official from the foreign affairs division of the Gunma prefectural police. “We’ll work to prevent such cases from happening again by thorough instruction within the police.”
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
Tokyo Cools Off in Rains from Tropical Cyclone
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
- Scallop, Sea Cucumber Prices Drop after China’s Import Ban; Many of Japan’s Seafood Regions Affected by Drastic Move