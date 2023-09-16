Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
Ramen Shop Manager Found Dead in Suspected Murder at Yokohama Eatery

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Police officers attend the scene of a suspected murder in Yokohama on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:01 JST, September 16, 2023

YOKOHAMA — The manager of a ramen shop was found fatally injured at the eatery where he works in Yokohama on Friday evening, according to the police.

An employee of a nearby establishment called emergency services at around 7:20 p.m. to report that the store’s manager Hiroki Ohashi was lying in a pool of blood at the eatery, which is about 150 meters from Kami-Ooka Station.

The 33-year-old manager was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ohashi is believed to have been stabbed in the back and stomach. A kitchen knife police suspect was used to stab the manager was discovered at the scene.

No customers or other employees were at the eatery when Ohashi’s body was discovered.

