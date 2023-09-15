- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Bigmotor’s Roppongi Hills Headquarters Searched by Police over Dead Street Trees
10:30 JST, September 15, 2023
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and Kanagawa Prefectural Police began searching the headquarters of used car sales giant Bigmotor Co. in Roppongi Hills, Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Friday morning on suspicion of destruction of property over the death of roadside trees in front of their retail outlets.
It was confirmed that herbicides had been sprayed on the trees, or trees had been cut down without permission at several of their outlets.
