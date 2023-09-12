- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Japan’s ‘Luffy’ Robbery Ring Suspects Arrested over Tokyo Homicide Case
11:47 JST, September 12, 2023
Four suspects arrested and indicted on robbery and fraud charges in Japan after being deported from the Philippines in February were arrested again Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in a robbery-homicide case that led to the death of a 90-year-old woman in Komae, Tokyo, in January.
The Metropolitan Police Department determined that the four — Yuki Watanabe, 39; Kiyoto Imamura, 39; Toshiya Fujita, 39, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45 — orchestrated the Jan. 19 robbery-homicide in Komae from a detention center in the Philippines.
The police believe that the four, while based in the Philippines and using aliases such as “Luffy” and “Kim,” directed those who carried out the crime in Japan. According to the MPD, more than 50 robberies in Tokyo and 13 other prefectures since summer 2021 are thought to be linked to the group.
