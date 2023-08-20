Osaka Event Organizer to File Complaint in S. Korean DJ Groping Incident

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Osaka prefectural police headquarters

The organizer of an outdoor music event plans to file a criminal complaint over an incident in which a popular South Korean DJ was allegedly groped by some audience members. The charges include indecency without consent and will be filed with the Osaka prefectural police even though the suspects remain unidentified, according to sources close to the matter.

According to the event management company, Osaka-based TryHard Japan, DJ Soda performed at Music Circus ‘23, held in Sennan, Osaka Prefecture, from Aug. 11 to 13. She claims that several individuals touched her chest and other areas when she approached the audience during her performance.