Man Arrested on Suspicion of Illegally Possessing Abalones in Kamaishi, Iwate Pref.

Abalones

13:39 JST, August 20, 2023

KAMAISHI, Iwate — A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of illegally possessing abalones in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, in violation of the prefectural fishery adjustment regulations, the Kamaishi Coast Guard Office said.

The 25-year-old man, a company employee residing in the city, is suspected of illegally taking 102 abalones, including 101 with their shell length at or less than 9 cm, at a coastal area in the city around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday. A Coast Guard officer on patrol found him.

