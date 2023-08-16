Yamada Bee Farm Exec Arrested over Bathhouse Voyeurism

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yamada Bee Farm factory

Mitsuo Yamada, 33, the managing director of Yamada Bee Farm, was arrested on Aug. 10 on charges including suspicion of violating the Tokyo Metropolitan Nuisance Prevention Ordinance, regarding covert photography, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday.

Yamada Bee Farm, based in Kagamino, Okayama Prefecture, is a company that sells honey and other products.

According to the MPD announcement, Yamada allegedly instructed an unemployed female acquaintance, 27, to use a smartphone to surreptitiously photograph female customers in the nude in a changing room of a bathhouse in Hachioji, Tokyo, in December of last year. The incident came to light when a female customer noticed what was happening.

Yamada had allegedly asked the woman to “take pictures of naked young women” and also had her secretly take photographs on two occasions at a bathing facility in November of last year. He paid her a total of ¥140,000 for this task, the police said.

Yamada admitted to the charges during the investigation.