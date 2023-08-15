- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Seized Video ‘Shows Bathroom Attack’ in Northern Japan Decapitation Case
16:58 JST, August 15, 2023
SAPPORO — A video seized by police in connection with a beheading case in Sapporo shows a man being attacked in a hotel bathroom in the city, according to investigative sources.
The Hokkaido prefectural police believe the video was filmed by unemployed Runa Tamura, 29, of the city’s Atsubetsu Ward, and are investigating her and her parents’ possible involvement and motives.
Runa and her father, Osamu, 59, a doctor in the city, and mother, Hiroko, 60, a part-time employee, have all been arrested on suspicion of murdering the 62-year-old man, who was found decapitated in the hotel room in the city’s Susukino entertainment district in early July.
According to the sources, the video shows a person attacking a man with a knifelike, bladed object in a hotel bathroom.
The police suspect Runa killed the man while simultaneously filming the event.
All three suspects have refused to answer questions, the sources said.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Universities Struggling in World Ranking
-
Typhoon Lan Might Interrupt Shinkansen Bullet Train Services
-
Japan Suspends Wind Power Projects Over Threat to Endangered Birds
-
(Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel
-
Typhoon Lan Expected to Approach Honshu around Tuesday
JN ACCESS RANKING