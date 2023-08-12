Man Arrested for Driving into Night Market, Injuring 3

The Yomiuri Shimbun

This partially modified photo shows a street where a car drove into a pedestrian zone and hit three people, in Shizuoka on Friday.

SHIZUOKA — Three people were lightly injured when a car plowed into a pedestrian zone during a night market in Shizuoka on Friday evening, police said.

The 26-year-old driver of the car was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, under the belief that he intentionally hit the three people, according to the Shizuoka Chuo Police Station.

The police said Kazuki Tokimori, a company employee in the city, drove into the pedestrian zone set up for the night market at about 6 p.m. Friday. His car went several dozen meters into the closed-off street, violating regulations. He has admitted to the charges, according to the police.

A man in his 30s, his 2-year-old son and a woman in her 40s sustained minor neck and other injuries, the police said.

“The car ran into a bench, and someone near the child who got hit shouted at the driver to get out of the car,” said a man working at a nearby stall. “A man got out from the driver’s seat door and tried to run away, but was subdued bystanders.”