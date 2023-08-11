- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Daughter, Parents to Be Rearrested over Murder in Sapporo Decapitation Case
19:27 JST, August 11, 2023
SAPPORO – In the Sapporo decapitation case, the Hokkaido prefectural police intend to rearrest Runa Tamura, 29, her father Osamu Tamura, 59, and her mother Hiroko Tamura, 60, this time on a murder charge, as early as Monday, according to investigative sources.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Universities Struggling in World Ranking
-
Japan Suspends Wind Power Projects Over Threat to Endangered Birds
-
(Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel
-
Edo-period Korean Diplomatic Vessel Revisits Japanese Shores
-
(Update1) Yamanote Line Resumes Services around 9 A.M. After Suspension
JN ACCESS RANKING