Daughter, Parents to Be Rearrested over Murder in Sapporo Decapitation Case

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Suspect Runa Tamura keeps her identity hidden as she is transferred from a police station in Sapporo on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:27 JST, August 11, 2023

SAPPORO – In the Sapporo decapitation case, the Hokkaido prefectural police intend to rearrest Runa Tamura, 29, her father Osamu Tamura, 59, and her mother Hiroko Tamura, 60, this time on a murder charge, as early as Monday, according to investigative sources.

