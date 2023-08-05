- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Nihon University American Football Team Member Arrested Over Violation of the Cannabis Control Law
10:44 JST, August 5, 2023
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 21-year-old member of the Nihon University American Football Club on Saturday on suspicion of violating the Cannabis Control Law and the Stimulant Drugs Control Law in connection with the discovery of illegal drugs in the club’s dormitory.
The police will investigate how he may have obtained the drugs.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
(Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
-
COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.
-
Japanese Universities Struggling in World Ranking
-
(Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel
-
(UPDATE 1) Heatstroke Alerts Issued in Tokyo, 8 Other Prefectures in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.
- Japanese Universities Struggling in World Ranking
- (Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel
- China Has Reopened, So Why Aren’t Chinese Tourists Back in Singapore in Droves?