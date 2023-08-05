Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
Nihon University American Football Team Member Arrested Over Violation of the Cannabis Control Law


The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:44 JST, August 5, 2023

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 21-year-old member of the Nihon University American Football Club on Saturday on suspicion of violating the Cannabis Control Law and the Stimulant Drugs Control Law in connection with the discovery of illegal drugs in the club’s dormitory.

The police will investigate how he may have obtained the drugs.

