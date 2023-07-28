Transport Ministry Begins Inspecting 34 Bigmotor Outlets in 24 Prefectures

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Ministry officials enter Bigmotor’s Urawa-Misono outlet at 9:02 a.m. on Friday, in Midori Ward, Saitama.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry began inspecting Bigmotor Co., a major used car dealer, in line with the Road Transport Vehicle Law on Friday, in connection with the company’s fraudulent claims for automobile insurance.

The inspection covers 34 outlets in 24 prefectures.

The company was revealed to have intentionally damaged cars it was repairing, thereby inflating repair fees charged to insurance companies.