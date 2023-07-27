6 People Arrested on Suspicion of Speeding on Metropolitan Expressway

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested six men Tuesday on suspicion of speeding on the Metropolitan Expressway.

The police believe the men are so-called roulette zoku, a term describing groups who drive at dangerously high speeds on the Metropolitan Expressway.

The men were suspected of driving cars at an average speed of about 108 kph on the Central Circular Route of the Metropolitan Expressway in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, and dangerously overtaking other vehicles for about 1.5 km at around 2 a.m. on March 21.

The legal speed limit on the expressway is 50 kph.

Five of the suspects have admitted to the allegations.