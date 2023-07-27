Daughter’s Fingerprints Not Found in Hotel Room of Sapporo Beheading

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The hotel where the body was found is seen on July 8.

SAPPORO — Fingerprints of the daughter have not been found in the Sapporo hotel room where a decapitated body was discovered, according to investigative sources on Wednesday.

The Hokkaido prefectural police believe the suspects — Runa Tamura, 29, her father Osamu, 59, and her mother Hiroko, 60 — made a plan not to leave any traces.

The three were arrested earlier this week on suspicion of destruction, possession and abandonment of a body.

According to investigators, the body of 62-year-old man was found in the bathroom and blood had been washed away. The suspect’s fingerprints were not found in either the bathroom or bedroom, leading investigators to believe that Runa, who entered the hotel with the man, might have worn gloves and wiped away any traces.

The body was discovered in a hotel in the Susukino district of Sapporo on July 2.

The police suspect the incident was premeditated and are thoroughly investigating each person’s role.

On Wednesday, the police also searched the Sapporo hospital where Osamu, who is a doctor, works.