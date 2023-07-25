Another Arrest Made in Connection with Hokkaido Hotel Murder; Head Found at Family Home

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators are seen at the suspects’ house in Asubetsu Ward, Sapporo, on Monday afternoon.

The Hokkaido prefectural police arrested a 60-year-old woman Tuesday in connection with a 62-year-old man who was found decapitated in a hotel room in Sapporo’s Susukino entertainment district earlier this month.

The woman is being held on suspicion of the same charges as her daughter Runa Tamura, 29, and husband Osamu Tamura, 59, who were both arrested Monday on suspicion of charges including destruction and abandonment of a body.

According to investigative sources, what appears to be the victim’s head was found at the home of the Tamura family in Atsubetsu Ward, Sapporo.