Osaka Cardiovascular Center to Probe Suspected Science Fraud

The National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Suita, Osaka Prefecture

OSAKA — The National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, said Wednesday that it will set up a third-party committee to investigate suspected misconduct concerning research papers that the center’s president was involved with before he took his post.

According to the center, suspicion has been raised on an outside website that inappropriate images may have been used in seven papers for which the center’s President Kinya Otsu served as a chief author.

Otsu, 64, assumed leadership of the center in April 2021 after serving as a professor at a British university, among other posts.