- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Osaka Cardiovascular Center to Probe Suspected Science Fraud
6:00 JST, July 21, 2023
OSAKA — The National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, said Wednesday that it will set up a third-party committee to investigate suspected misconduct concerning research papers that the center’s president was involved with before he took his post.
According to the center, suspicion has been raised on an outside website that inappropriate images may have been used in seven papers for which the center’s President Kinya Otsu served as a chief author.
Otsu, 64, assumed leadership of the center in April 2021 after serving as a professor at a British university, among other posts.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.