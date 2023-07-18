- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Golfer Tomoyasu Sugiyama Arrested Over Speeding in Hokkaido
14:46 JST, July 18, 2023
Professional golfer Tomoyasu Sugiyama has been arrested on suspicion of driving well above the speed limit in Tomakomai, Hokkaido.
According to the Hokkaido prefectural police’s Tomakomai Police Station, Sugiyama allegedly drove a car at 94 kph on National Highway Route 276 at around 4 p.m. Monday. The speed limit is 50 kph.
Sugiyama, 30, denied the allegation, saying, “I was only going 67 kph. It’s not right for me to be accused of driving at 94 kph,” according to the police.
Sugiyama won the Bridgestone Open Golf Tournament in 2021, and competed at the U.S. Open Golf Championship in 2022.
