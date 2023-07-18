Golfer Tomoyasu Sugiyama Arrested Over Speeding in Hokkaido

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tomoyasu Sugiyama plays golf in 2022.

Professional golfer Tomoyasu Sugiyama has been arrested on suspicion of driving well above the speed limit in Tomakomai, Hokkaido.

According to the Hokkaido prefectural police’s Tomakomai Police Station, Sugiyama allegedly drove a car at 94 kph on National Highway Route 276 at around 4 p.m. Monday. The speed limit is 50 kph.

Sugiyama, 30, denied the allegation, saying, “I was only going 67 kph. It’s not right for me to be accused of driving at 94 kph,” according to the police.

Sugiyama won the Bridgestone Open Golf Tournament in 2021, and competed at the U.S. Open Golf Championship in 2022.