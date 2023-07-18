- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Rearrested Over Father’s Death
10:19 JST, July 18, 2023
The Metropolitan Police Department rearrested kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting the suicide of his father. He was first arrested on June 27 on suspicion of assisting the suicide of his mother.
According to investigative sources, the MPD suspect that Ennosuke gave a large amount of sleeping pills to his father, Ichikawa Danshiro, 76, and let him take them at his home in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, between 5 p.m. on May 17 and 10 a.m. on May 18.
When the kabuki star was arrested in relation to the death of his mother, Nobuko Kinoshi, 75, he was quoted by investigators as saying that he gave his parents glasses of water mixed with ground-up sleeping pills. According to police, Ennosuke said that he and his parents had discussed committing suicide and decided to do so together because a weekly magazine was planning to report that he had engaged in harassment.
