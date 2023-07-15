- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Ghosn to Speak Online to Correspondents in Tokyo
14:15 JST, July 15, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan said Friday that former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has fled Japan while on bail awaiting trial, will participate in a press conference online on Tuesday.
Ghosn, 69, will speak about a $1-billion damages lawsuit he has filed with a court in Lebanon against the Japanese automaker and others for alleged defamation and falsification of key evidence, according to the FCCJ.
In Japan, Ghosn is charged with violating the financial instruments and exchange law.
His lawyer, Nobuo Gohara, will attend the press conference in person at the FCCJ in Tokyo.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.