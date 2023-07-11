- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Sapporo Headless Body Murder Case: Person of Interest May Have Fled on Foot
10:57 JST, July 11, 2023
In the murder case of a 62-year-old man who was found decapitated in a hotel room in the Susukino area of Sapporo City, Hokkaido, a person of interest dressed in dark clothing who left the hotel did not flee in a taxi, according to investigators. The dead man’s cell phone, which police believed was turned off by the person of interest to avoid detection while escaping, was not found at the scene.
The person entered the hotel with the man at around 10:50 p.m. on July 1 and left the hotel alone about three hours later with a suitcase in tow. The person then walked in a westward direction.
