- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Police Hold Men Carrying Gun-like Object Near Tribute Site for PM Abe
12:56 JST, July 8, 2023
Police on Saturday held a group of young men carrying what appeared to be a gun after they were seen near a floral tribute stand set up in front of Kintetsu Railway Co.’s Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead a year ago.
The men were caught at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday by police officers who were on guard around the area.
