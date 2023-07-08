Police Hold Men Carrying Gun-like Object Near Tribute Site for PM Abe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People offer prayers on Saturday at a floral tribute stand set up near the site where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead in Nara a year ago.

Police on Saturday held a group of young men carrying what appeared to be a gun after they were seen near a floral tribute stand set up in front of Kintetsu Railway Co.’s Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead a year ago.

The men were caught at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday by police officers who were on guard around the area.