Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stabbing Philippine Woman in Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Metropolitan Police Department in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

A 64-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a Philippine woman in Nerima Ward, Tokyo.

The suspect is an unemployed man who resides in the ward. He allegedly stabbed the woman, who is in her 40s, with a knife multiple times on the street at around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to police. The man has allegedly admitted the charge, saying that he got angry because he was ignored by her.

The injured woman rushed to a nearby convenience store for help and a customer there called the police. Though the man fled the crime scene, investigators detained him at around 4 a.m. on Friday when he returned home.

According to police, the man had gotten into trouble at the restaurant where the woman worked.