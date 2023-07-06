3 Children Struck by Truck at Elementary School in Miyagi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Wakayanagi Elementary School is seen at 7 p.m. Thursday.

SENDAI – Three children were struck by a light truck that entered the grounds of Wakayanagi Elementary School in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture around 3:25 p.m. Thursday.

Two boys and a girl, all of whom are fourth graders, were sent to the hospital. Their lives were not in danger, according to the city’s education board and the fire department.

The Miyagi prefectural police arrested the male driver of the truck on suspicion of attempted murder.