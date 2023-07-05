- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Former Games Committee Official Pleads Guilty over Bid Rigging
11:20 JST, July 5, 2023
Yasuo Mori, former deputy executive director of the Tokyo Games organizing committee’s Operations Bureau, pleaded guilty Wednesday in the first hearing during a trial over a bid-rigging case involving the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics at the Tokyo District Court.
Mori admitted the facts of the indictment, saying, “There are no mistakes.”
Six companies, including the Dentsu Group Inc., Japan’s largest advertising company, and seven individuals have been indicted over the bid-rigging case. Mori’s trial was the first of them.
