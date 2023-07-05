Fortune Teller Who Offered Marijuana Cookies at ‘Luck Boosting’ Event Found Guilty

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

KOBE – The Kobe District Court sentenced Tuesday a 69-year-old female fortune teller in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, to two years in prison, suspended for three years, for receiving cookies kneaded with marijuana from an acquaintance.

According to the ruling and other sources, the woman received cookies containing marijuana from an acquaintance via home delivery service in mid-December last year. The woman held an event to “boost luck” in Kobe at the end of December the same year, offering the cookies to participants. Marijuana was detected in the urine of a participant who ate the cookies.