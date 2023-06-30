- CRIME ＆ COURTS
NPO Head Pleads Not Guilty Over Belarus Organ Transplants
11:33 JST, June 30, 2023
The director of a Tokyo-based nonprofit organization, who has been indicted for arranging organ transplants in Belarus for Japanese patients in violation of the Organ Transplant Law, pleaded not guilty during the first court hearing at the Tokyo District Court on Friday.
During the hearing, Hiromichi Kikuchi, director of the Intractable Disease Patient Support Association, said, “I’ve saved close to 100 lives, but I’ve never arranged [organ transplants].”
Kikuchi’s lawyer argued that his client’s activities did not constitute “arrangements,” and emphasized that the law had not been violated.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status