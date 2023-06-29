‘Luffy’ Set to be Arrested Over Robbery of 41 Rolex Watches

Courtesy of Philippine National Police

Kiyoto Imamura

The suspected ringleader of a group that committed violent crimes across Japan and recruited members via social media posts offering “dark” part-time jobs could be rearrested as soon as today on suspicion of robbery, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

The Metropolitan Police Department strongly believes Kiyoto Imamura, while based in the Philippines and using the nickname “Luffy,” issued instructions to the perpetrators of a robbery committed in Kyoto last year. Imamura, 39, was deported from the Philippines in February and had been arrested in connection with a fraud case.

At least 60 people have been arrested for committing the string of brutal crimes that shocked Japanese society, with victims being assaulted in some cases and even being killed, but Imamura is the first ringleader to be arrested. The MPD will investigate the possibility Imamura could have issued instructions to commit other crimes.

According to investigation sources, Imamura is suspected of conspiring with associates to rob a store in Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto, after 3 p.m. on May 22, 2022. The perpetrators stole 41 luxury Rolex watches worth about ¥69 million.