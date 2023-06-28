Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
Boy Referred to Court for Allegedly Putting Wasabi on Another Customer’s Sushi at Restaurant

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An outlet of conveyor-belt sushi chain Hama-Sushi Co. in Tokyo in 2020

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:42 JST, June 28, 2023

The Yamaguchi District Public Prosecutors Office referred Wednesday a high school boy in his teens to the Yamaguchi Family Court on suspicion of obstruction of business by force for allegedly putting wasabi on sushi ordered by another customer at a Hama-Sushi restaurant in the city of Yamaguchi.

